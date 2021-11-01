BBC Radio 4: Climategate, “The Hack That Changed the World”

In many ways, the 2009 pseudo-scandal known as “Climategate” was a prototype for the weaponization of disinformation we see everywhere now.

Someone systematically stole a huge number of emails by scientists at the Climate Research Unit of the University of East Anglia, then distributed cherry-picked sections to various media outlets and right wing climate denial outfits, who then misrepresented the exchanges as evidence that the scientists were manipulating data and trying to shut down critics.

The perpetrators of this sophisticated hacking operation were never found; the police at the time were woefully unprepared to handle an investigation of this kind.

Now Britain’s BBC Radio 4 is revisiting the case in a 5-part series, trying to identify the culprit, or at least the most likely suspects. Two of the episodes are currently online and very much worth a listen: BBC Radio 4 - The Hack that Changed the World.