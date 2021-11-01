 

BBC Radio 4: Climategate, “The Hack That Changed the World”

18
Science • Views: 598

In many ways, the 2009 pseudo-scandal known as “Climategate” was a prototype for the weaponization of disinformation we see everywhere now.

Someone systematically stole a huge number of emails by scientists at the Climate Research Unit of the University of East Anglia, then distributed cherry-picked sections to various media outlets and right wing climate denial outfits, who then misrepresented the exchanges as evidence that the scientists were manipulating data and trying to shut down critics.

The perpetrators of this sophisticated hacking operation were never found; the police at the time were woefully unprepared to handle an investigation of this kind.

Now Britain’s BBC Radio 4 is revisiting the case in a 5-part series, trying to identify the culprit, or at least the most likely suspects. Two of the episodes are currently online and very much worth a listen: BBC Radio 4 - The Hack that Changed the World.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Flag Observances for November 2021 * - Official flag observance as defined in the US Flag Code. Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 7 at 2AM (local time). Set clocks back an hour. Flag observances for the month of November. Citizens are encouraged ...
Anymouse 🌹🏡😷
19 hours, 38 minutes ago
Views: 107 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
Knees of Fire — the ChairProvided to YouTube by IDOL Knees of Fire · The Chair The Road to Hammer Junkie ℗ The Chair Released on: 2013-02-01 Auto-generated by YouTube.
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 774 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
Jack White - Taking Me Back (Gently) [Visualizer] Visualizer for Jack White’s new song “Taking Me Back (Gently)” Listen to “Taking Me Back” & “Taking Me Back (Gently)”: ffm.to Directed by Ben Chappell Additional art + editing: Jordan Williams, Brad Holland, Quinton Hickman, Rob Jones Follow Jack ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 772 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Cross Bones Style — Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires Provided to YouTube by The Orchard Enterprises Cross Bones Style · Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit · Amanda Shires · Charlyn Marie Marshall Georgia Blue ℗ 2021 Southeastern Records marketed and distributed by Thirty Tigers Released on: 2021-10-15 ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 811 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 •
Jon Batiste - SING Ft. Tori Kelly Order my album ‘WE ARE: The Deluxe Edition’: jon-batiste.lnk.to Shop merch: jonbatistestore.com Director : Content Video Follow Jon:Instagram: jon-batiste.lnk.to Facebook: jon-batiste.lnk.to Twitter: jon-batiste.lnk.to Spotify: jon-batiste.lnk.to Apple Music: jon-batiste.lnk.to Amazon: jon-batiste.lnk.to Soundcloud: jon-batiste.lnk.to Pandora: jon-batiste.lnk.to YouTube Music: jon-batiste.lnk.to Official Website: ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 972 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
An Exercise in Rock & Roll Improvisation - Umphrey’s McGee: UMBowl 2021 Stew Art 10/09/21 UM kicked off night two of UMBowl 2021 with only the 7th “Stew Art” set ever, where fans texted in concepts and the band created new improvised music on the spot based off of the ideas presented on the ...
teleskiguy
2 weeks, 2 days ago
Views: 911 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 •