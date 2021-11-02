Some More News Asks the Important Question: Why Is Conservative Comedy So… Not Very Good?
Hi. In today’s episode, we discuss Gutfeld, Dennis Miller, Babylon Bee, and why conservatives aren’t funny.
Executive Producer Katy Stoll (@KatyStoll). Written by David Christopher Bell (@moviehooligan). Directed by Will Gordh (@will_gordh). Edited by Gregg Meller. Graphics by F. Clint DeNisco. Associate Produced by Quincy Tucker. Additional Material/Research by Lydia Bugg.
Chapters
0:00 - Introduction
1:39 - Why Isn’t Gutfeld Funny?
11:33 - Dave Chapelle, Gender and Sex
16:33 - Why Isn’t Dennis Miller Funny, Babe?
21:54 - Conservatives Would Rather ’Trigger The Libs’ Than Be Funny
31:03 - How Steven Crowder and Conservatives Use “Trolling” To Avoid Criticism
43:90 - Cruelty Is The Punchline And Also Pretty Boring
47:35 - It’s Not Hard To Make Fun Liberals, You Guys.
49:34 - Conservative Are Funny
56:13 - How Trump Changed Comedy
01:01:48 - The Babylon Bee Identifies As Not Funny
01:05:56 - Conservatives Have Been Trying To Weaponize Comedy For Years