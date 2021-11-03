It’s Gohmert! In Which Louie Expresses a Sincere Desire Not to Brush His Teeth With Tree Bark
With the likes of Lauren Boebert and Josh Hawley and Madison Cawthorn and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress, our Louie can no longer be thought of as the “dumbest” member of Congress. But he’s still among the bottom five, and yesterday he showed why with a completely unhinged climate change denial rant.
GOHMERT! https://t.co/nC8aBkiF9e
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) November 2, 2021
Gohmert’s rollin’ now! https://t.co/o2msGYskMr
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) November 2, 2021
Wait — Louie can read?!