 

Math CAN Be Interesting: How Imaginary Numbers Were Invented

53
Science • Views: 908

YouTube

A general solution to the cubic equation was long considered impossible, until we gave up the requirement that math reflect reality. This video is sponsored by Brilliant. The first 200 people to sign up via brilliant.org get 20% off a yearly subscription.

Thanks to Dr Amir Alexander, Dr Alexander Kontorovich, Dr Chris Ferrie, and Dr Adam Becker for the helpful advice and feedback on the earlier versions of the script.

▀▀▀
References:
Some great videos about the cubic:

500 years of not teaching the cubic formula. — YouTube

Imaginary Numbers are Real — YouTube

Dunham, W. (1990). Journey through genius: The great theorems of mathematics. New York. — ve42.co

Toscano, F. (2020). The Secret Formula. Princeton University Press. — ve42.co

Bochner, S. (1963). The significance of some basic mathematical conceptions for physics. Isis, 54(2), 179-205. — ve42.co

Muroi, K. (2019). Cubic equations of Babylonian mathematics. arXiv preprint arXiv:1905.08034. — ve42.co

Branson, W. Solving the cubic with Cardano, — ve42.co

Rothman, T. (2013). Cardano v Tartaglia: The Great Feud Goes Supernatural. arXiv preprint arXiv:1308.2181. — ve42.co

Vali Siadat, M., & Tholen, A. (2021). Omar Khayyam: Geometric Algebra and Cubic Equations. Math Horizons, 28(1), 12-15. — ve42.co

Merino, O. (2006). A short history of complex numbers. University of Rhode Island. — ve42.co

Cardano, G (1545), Ars magna or The Rules of Algebra, Dover (published 1993), ISBN 0-486-67811-3

Bombelli, R (1579) L’Algebra ve42.co

Written by Derek Muller, Alex Kontorovich, Stephen Welch and Petr Lebedev
Animation by Fabio Albertelli, Jakub Misiek, Iván Tello and Jesús Rascón
Mathematical animations done with Manim — thanks Grant Sanderson and the Manim community!
SFX by Shaun Clifford
Filmed by Derek Muller and Emily Zhang
Edited by Derek Muller and Petr Lebedev
Additional video supplied by Getty Images
Music from Epidemic Sound
Additional Music By Jonny Hyman
Produced by Derek Muller, Petr Lebedev and Emily Zhang

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Knees of Fire — the ChairProvided to YouTube by IDOL Knees of Fire · The Chair The Road to Hammer Junkie ℗ The Chair Released on: 2013-02-01 Auto-generated by YouTube.
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 874 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
Jack White - Taking Me Back (Gently) [Visualizer] Visualizer for Jack White’s new song “Taking Me Back (Gently)” Listen to “Taking Me Back” & “Taking Me Back (Gently)”: ffm.to Directed by Ben Chappell Additional art + editing: Jordan Williams, Brad Holland, Quinton Hickman, Rob Jones Follow Jack ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 871 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Cross Bones Style — Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires Provided to YouTube by The Orchard Enterprises Cross Bones Style · Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit · Amanda Shires · Charlyn Marie Marshall Georgia Blue ℗ 2021 Southeastern Records marketed and distributed by Thirty Tigers Released on: 2021-10-15 ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 2 days ago
Views: 912 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 •
Jon Batiste - SING Ft. Tori Kelly Order my album ‘WE ARE: The Deluxe Edition’: jon-batiste.lnk.to Shop merch: jonbatistestore.com Director : Content Video Follow Jon:Instagram: jon-batiste.lnk.to Facebook: jon-batiste.lnk.to Twitter: jon-batiste.lnk.to Spotify: jon-batiste.lnk.to Apple Music: jon-batiste.lnk.to Amazon: jon-batiste.lnk.to Soundcloud: jon-batiste.lnk.to Pandora: jon-batiste.lnk.to YouTube Music: jon-batiste.lnk.to Official Website: ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 2 days ago
Views: 1,105 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
An Exercise in Rock & Roll Improvisation - Umphrey’s McGee: UMBowl 2021 Stew Art 10/09/21 UM kicked off night two of UMBowl 2021 with only the 7th “Stew Art” set ever, where fans texted in concepts and the band created new improvised music on the spot based off of the ideas presented on the ...
teleskiguy
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 986 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 •