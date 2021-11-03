Great New Stripped-Down Version of a John Mayer Classic: “I Don’t Trust Myself (With Loving You)” - Feat. Dannielle De Andrea
A stripped-down cover of John Mayer’s “I Don’t Trust Myself (With Loving You)” by stories and Dannielle De Andrea.
Welcome to stories - we make stripped-down covers with a rotating cast of singers and musicians. New videos every weekday. Brought to you by the team behind Scary Pockets.
CREDITS
Vocals: Dannielle De Andrea
Guitar: Ryan Lerman
Guitar: Eric Krasno
Wurlitzer: Will Gramling
Executive Producer: Seth Kaplan
Recording Engineer: Justin Glasco
Mixing/Mastering: Justin Glasco
DP: Dijon Herron
Editor: Adam Kritzberg
Produced By Ryan Lerman
Recorded Live at Scary Pockets HQ in Highland Park, CA