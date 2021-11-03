Great New Stripped-Down Version of a John Mayer Classic: “I Don’t Trust Myself (With Loving You)” - Feat. Dannielle De Andrea

YouTube

A stripped-down cover of John Mayer’s “I Don’t Trust Myself (With Loving You)” by stories and Dannielle De Andrea.

CREDITS

Vocals: Dannielle De Andrea

Guitar: Ryan Lerman

Guitar: Eric Krasno

Wurlitzer: Will Gramling

Executive Producer: Seth Kaplan

Recording Engineer: Justin Glasco

Mixing/Mastering: Justin Glasco

DP: Dijon Herron

Editor: Adam Kritzberg

Produced By Ryan Lerman

Recorded Live at Scary Pockets HQ in Highland Park, CA

