 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Too Nuts for Newsmax

25
Politics • Views: 610

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Too Nuts For Newsmax — [Explicit Content] Buzz sits in for TRex, and Jody’s here too. We recap Election Day 2021: the good news, the awful news, the messaging problem, the fascism problem, and how the Republicans flipped the House of Delegates, too. Big Lie election laws and Texas anti-abortion laws are next. How many Virginia Biden voters stayed home? Critical race theory. No election rigging. Ron DeSantis and the Big Lie Gestapo. GOP fascists are coming for history books. Half a million Europeans could die of COVID this winter. Newsmax reporter benched for outrageous claim about Satan and vaccines. With music by Divided Heaven and Dave Molter. And more!

