 

Excellent New Music From Porcupine Tree: “Harridan” (Official Lyric Video)

51
Music • Views: 721

Gavin Harrison’s drumming throughout this track is nothing short of amazing.

Porcupine Tree - Harridan (Official Lyric Video)

Harridan is taken from the band’s forthcoming eleventh album, CLOSURE / CONTINUATION - their first since 2009’s The Incident.

Over a decade in the making, CLOSURE / CONTINUATION is due for release on Music For Nations/Sony on 24th June 2022. It will be available as a seven track album on standard CD/double vinyl/coloured vinyl or limited cassette. The deluxe LP version comes on audiophile approved crystal clear vinyl as a 3xLP 45rpm boxset with two bonus tracks; the deluxe CD & Blu-Ray boxset comes with three bonus tracks, instrumental versions, and high resolution 96/24 stereo, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos versions of the album, all housed in an exclusive art book.

Lyrics:

Gold man bites down on a silver tongue
Takes a deep breath and blows the candle out
He knows the truth but he keeps it to himself
Here it is
You can only save yourself
Only yourself

When we bite the dust
We will hide our cuts from the world
When you’re in the dirt
You don’t show your hurt to the world

Cold man, white knuckles on the wheel
Well it’s all just there to steal
You just gotta take it
Take it like the harridan you are

It’s the time of the almost rain without you
I am in debt to night
And gone to earth for love
And I, a shadow
And what of us?

