Excellent New Music From Porcupine Tree: “Harridan” (Official Lyric Video)

YouTube

Gavin Harrison’s drumming throughout this track is nothing short of amazing.

Porcupine Tree - Harridan (Official Lyric Video)

Harridan is taken from the band’s forthcoming eleventh album, CLOSURE / CONTINUATION - their first since 2009’s The Incident.

Over a decade in the making, CLOSURE / CONTINUATION is due for release on Music For Nations/Sony on 24th June 2022. It will be available as a seven track album on standard CD/double vinyl/coloured vinyl or limited cassette. The deluxe LP version comes on audiophile approved crystal clear vinyl as a 3xLP 45rpm boxset with two bonus tracks; the deluxe CD & Blu-Ray boxset comes with three bonus tracks, instrumental versions, and high resolution 96/24 stereo, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos versions of the album, all housed in an exclusive art book.

Preorder CLOSURE / CONTINUATION: porcupinetree.lnk.to

LISTEN ON SPOTIFY: porcupinetree.lnk.to

LISTEN ON APPLE: porcupinetree.lnk.to

LISTEN ON YOUTUBE MUSIC: porcupinetree.lnk.to

Follow Porcupine Tree

FACEBOOK: porcupinetree.lnk.to

INSTAGRAM: porcupinetree.lnk.to

TWITTER: porcupinetree.lnk.to

WEBSITE: porcupinetree.com

Video produced by Crystal Spotlight - crystalspotlight.com

Lyrics:

Gold man bites down on a silver tongue

Takes a deep breath and blows the candle out

He knows the truth but he keeps it to himself

Here it is

You can only save yourself

Only yourself

When we bite the dust

We will hide our cuts from the world

When you’re in the dirt

You don’t show your hurt to the world

Cold man, white knuckles on the wheel

Well it’s all just there to steal

You just gotta take it

Take it like the harridan you are

It’s the time of the almost rain without you

I am in debt to night

And gone to earth for love

And I, a shadow

And what of us?