 

A Cinematic New Track From Guitarist Nick Johnston: “Silver Moon Rising”

This is the second single off my upcoming record, ‘Young Language’. The album will be out November 26th. Thanks for all the support over the years :)

Guitar and Keyboard - Nick Johnston
Bass - Mark Rynkun
Drums - Aaron Sterling
Grand Piano - Dave Mackay
Strings and additional keyboards - David Maxim Micic

Engineered and Mixed by Scott Giffin
Mastered by Noah Mintz
Produced by Nick Johnston

Video produced by Wyatt Clough

All music © Remarkably Human Inc.

