A Cinematic New Track From Guitarist Nick Johnston: “Silver Moon Rising”

This is the second single off my upcoming record, ‘Young Language’. The album will be out November 26th. Thanks for all the support over the years :)

Guitar and Keyboard - Nick Johnston

Bass - Mark Rynkun

Drums - Aaron Sterling

Grand Piano - Dave Mackay

Strings and additional keyboards - David Maxim Micic

Engineered and Mixed by Scott Giffin

Mastered by Noah Mintz

Produced by Nick Johnston

Video produced by Wyatt Clough

All music © Remarkably Human Inc.