New Music From Toad the Wet Sprocket: “Transient Whales”

Transient Whales, from the studio album Starting Now

Song Produced and recorded by Mikal Blue and Toad the Wet Sprocket

Video Concept: Chris Orwig

Video Shot & Edited: Sean McCue & Nina McCue

Lyrics:

I miss calling some place home

I miss thinking I could know

Where I would spend my final days

Or plant a seed and watch it grow

I don’t like waking up alone

Don’t like cooking meals for one

I miss the chaos and the noise

The family work that’s never done

Now in dreams I swim with the transient whales

All we have is each other and the songs we share

The songs we share

We are never standing still

The Earth is spinning round the Sun

The Sun is swinging through the heavens

And time is always pushing on

But this body begs for comfort

And it groans with every change

Well it hopes it will not suffer

Prays in vain it will not age

And in dreams I swim with the transient whales

All we have is each other and the songs we share

The songs we share

I love jokes that last for years

And having people dropping by

I liked being at the center

Of a place that felt alive

Now my home is in the ocean

Where my song can travel free

Carried softly by the water

To wherever you may be

Now in dreams I swim with the transient whales

All we have is each other and the songs we share

The songs we share