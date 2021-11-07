 

New Music From Toad the Wet Sprocket: “Transient Whales”

Transient Whales, from the studio album Starting Now
Song Produced and recorded by Mikal Blue and Toad the Wet Sprocket
Video Concept: Chris Orwig
Video Shot & Edited: Sean McCue & Nina McCue

Lyrics:
I miss calling some place home
I miss thinking I could know
Where I would spend my final days
Or plant a seed and watch it grow
I don’t like waking up alone
Don’t like cooking meals for one
I miss the chaos and the noise
The family work that’s never done

Now in dreams I swim with the transient whales
All we have is each other and the songs we share
The songs we share

We are never standing still
The Earth is spinning round the Sun
The Sun is swinging through the heavens
And time is always pushing on
But this body begs for comfort
And it groans with every change
Well it hopes it will not suffer
Prays in vain it will not age

And in dreams I swim with the transient whales
All we have is each other and the songs we share
The songs we share

I love jokes that last for years
And having people dropping by
I liked being at the center
Of a place that felt alive
Now my home is in the ocean
Where my song can travel free
Carried softly by the water
To wherever you may be

Now in dreams I swim with the transient whales
All we have is each other and the songs we share
The songs we share

Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT

