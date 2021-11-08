Stories, Feat. The Incredible Lawrence Siblings: “That Thing You Do”

YouTube

Wow. Here’s an amazing version of a song you may have heard before, but definitely not like this! This sister-brother duo is spectacular.

Lawrence stopped by the stories studio to give their stripped-down version of “That Thing You Do” from the Tom Hanks classic.

CREDITS

Vocals: Gracie Lawrence

Vocals & Wurlitzer: Clyde Lawrence

Executive Producer: Seth Kaplan

Recording Engineer: Justin Glasco

Mixing/Mastering: Justin Glasco

DP: Dijon Herron

Editor: Adam Kritzberg

Produced By Ryan Lerman

Recorded Live at Scary Pockets HQ in Highland Park, CA

