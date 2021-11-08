 

Stories, Feat. The Incredible Lawrence Siblings: “That Thing You Do”

122
Music • Views: 1,498

YouTube

Wow. Here’s an amazing version of a song you may have heard before, but definitely not like this! This sister-brother duo is spectacular.

Lawrence stopped by the stories studio to give their stripped-down version of “That Thing You Do” from the Tom Hanks classic.

Welcome to stories - we make stripped-down, acoustic covers with a rotating cast of singers and musicians. New videos every weekday. Brought to you by the team behind Scary Pockets.

CREDITS
Vocals: Gracie Lawrence
Vocals & Wurlitzer: Clyde Lawrence

Executive Producer: Seth Kaplan
Recording Engineer: Justin Glasco
Mixing/Mastering: Justin Glasco
DP: Dijon Herron
Editor: Adam Kritzberg

Produced By Ryan Lerman
Recorded Live at Scary Pockets HQ in Highland Park, CA

