Stories, Feat. The Incredible Lawrence Siblings: “That Thing You Do”
Wow. Here’s an amazing version of a song you may have heard before, but definitely not like this! This sister-brother duo is spectacular.
Lawrence stopped by the stories studio to give their stripped-down version of “That Thing You Do” from the Tom Hanks classic.
Welcome to stories - we make stripped-down, acoustic covers with a rotating cast of singers and musicians. New videos every weekday. Brought to you by the team behind Scary Pockets.
CREDITS
Vocals: Gracie Lawrence
Vocals & Wurlitzer: Clyde Lawrence
Executive Producer: Seth Kaplan
Recording Engineer: Justin Glasco
Mixing/Mastering: Justin Glasco
DP: Dijon Herron
Editor: Adam Kritzberg
Produced By Ryan Lerman
Recorded Live at Scary Pockets HQ in Highland Park, CA