Some More News: The Rise of the Trump Variants
There must be a factory somewhere churning out Trump clones.
Hi. Here’s a video about Ron DeSantis, Marjorie Taylor Green, and Matt Gaetz and how they all want to be the next Donald Trump.
Source List: docs.google.com
Chapters:
0:00 - Introduction
2:47 - I Guess We’re Talking About Ron DeSantis Now
7:40 - MTG, Matt Gaetz And The Other GOP Ghouls
16:59 - Ron DeSantis - Establishment In The Streets, MAGA In The Sheets
30:30 - No One In The GOP Is As Popular As Trump
36:53 - JD Vance And Blake Masters - Peter Thiel’s Blood Boys
43:43 - What If Trump Doesn’t Run?
52:49 - Democrats Should Run On Issues Instead Of Being Obsessed With Trump