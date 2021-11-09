 

Some More News: The Rise of the Trump Variants

71
Politics • Views: 1,675

YouTube

There must be a factory somewhere churning out Trump clones.

Hi. Here’s a video about Ron DeSantis, Marjorie Taylor Green, and Matt Gaetz and how they all want to be the next Donald Trump.

Source List: docs.google.com

Chapters:
0:00 - Introduction
2:47 - I Guess We’re Talking About Ron DeSantis Now
7:40 - MTG, Matt Gaetz And The Other GOP Ghouls
16:59 - Ron DeSantis - Establishment In The Streets, MAGA In The Sheets
30:30 - No One In The GOP Is As Popular As Trump
36:53 - JD Vance And Blake Masters - Peter Thiel’s Blood Boys
43:43 - What If Trump Doesn’t Run?
52:49 - Democrats Should Run On Issues Instead Of Being Obsessed With Trump

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Knees of Fire — the ChairProvided to YouTube by IDOL Knees of Fire · The Chair The Road to Hammer Junkie ℗ The Chair Released on: 2013-02-01 Auto-generated by YouTube.
Thanos
3 weeks ago
Views: 1,188 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
Jack White - Taking Me Back (Gently) [Visualizer] Visualizer for Jack White’s new song “Taking Me Back (Gently)” Listen to “Taking Me Back” & “Taking Me Back (Gently)”: ffm.to Directed by Ben Chappell Additional art + editing: Jordan Williams, Brad Holland, Quinton Hickman, Rob Jones Follow Jack ...
Thanos
3 weeks ago
Views: 1,197 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •