 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Effing With the Old Man

Effing With The Old Man — [Explicit Language] Buzz’s appearance on Kimberley’s show. The Four Seasons Total Landscaping documentary on MSNBC. Evidence of Republican voter fraud in Virginia. A Trump media stock update. Revelations from Jon Karl’s new book. What’s in the infrastructure law? More subpoenas issued by the 1/6 Committee. Georgia’s prosecution of Trump. COVID guidelines. Kellyanne Conway whizzed on the electric fence. Headline of the Week. With Buzz Burbank and music by Stop Calling Me Frank and George Harris. And more!

