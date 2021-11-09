 

Award-Winning Lovecraftian Short Horror Film: “Sound From the Deep”

Sound from the Deep is a horror short film inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft.

An international research group is searching natural resources from the newly melted waters of the Arctic Ocean. They pick up a strange underwater sound from far north. Thinking it might be natural gas, they start their journey to the uncharted waters. Soon they begin to understand the true nature of the Sound.

Best Short Film & Audience Award - H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival 2017
Best Lovecraft Short Film - A Night of Horror Film Festival 2017
Honorary Mention - Morbido 2017
Audience Award - Nevermore Film Festival 2018
Best Horror Short - Philip K Dick Film Festival 2018
Audience Award - Media Film Festival, Horror Fest 2018
Best Horror Short - Motor City Nightmares 2018
Best Horror - Hyart Film Festival 2018
Best Science Fiction Short - Apocalypse Later International Fantastic Film Festival 2018
Honorable Mention - Dragon Con Film Festival 2018

Written and directed by Joonas Allonen & Antti Laakso
Starring Eero Ojala, Lasse Fagerström, Anastasia Trizna, Mikael Andersson, Fabian Silén
Produced by Jupe Louhelainen / Twisted Films
Production country: Finland

Contact: soundfromthedeep(at)gmail.com

