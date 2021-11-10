 

David Bowie’s Classic Video “I’m Afraid of Americans” Upgraded to 4K

I’m afraid of Trent Reznor’s goatee.

The official 4K upgraded music video for ‘I’m Afraid of Americans’. The song was released as a single from David Bowie’s ‘Earthling’ album in 1997.

The remastered version of 'Earthling' is included in the Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001) boxset.




