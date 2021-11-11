 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: A Network for the Dumbsh*ts

105
Politics • Views: 1,354

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

A Network For The Dumbsh*ts — [Explicit Language] Kimberley on the Stephanie Miller Show. Our freezing apartment. House 1/6 Committee issues 10 subpoenas to former Trump officials. The West Wing and legal fees. The exciting world of inflation and what’s causing it right now. GOP candidate for U.S. Senate is the worst person in the world. The Republicans want the racist, white supremacist, misogynist vote. An update on Trump’s DWAC stock. 13 Trump officials may have violated the Hatch Act. Trump and Ric Grenell appear to have violated the Logan Act. COVID rampaging across Europe. With Jody Hamilton and Buzz Burbank, and music by Elijah Bone and Joe Matera. And more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh