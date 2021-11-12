 

BREAKING: Steve Bannon Indicted, Arrest Warrant Issued

At last, nearly three weeks after he defied the House subpoena to testify before the January 6 commission, Steve Bannon has been indicted for criminal contempt of Congress. It’s the first time someone has been indicted for this crime in 38 years.

This comes immediately after Bannon was recorded boasting of his plans to carry out a fascist takeover of the United States.

