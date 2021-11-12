BREAKING: Steve Bannon Indicted, Arrest Warrant Issued
At last, nearly three weeks after he defied the House subpoena to testify before the January 6 commission, Steve Bannon has been indicted for criminal contempt of Congress. It’s the first time someone has been indicted for this crime in 38 years.
BANNON INDICTED pic.twitter.com/tGM6Qzx974
— Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) November 12, 2021
Now: Stephen Bannon has been charged with contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee.
More to come, here’s the indictment: https://t.co/Ju5EUf1P1T pic.twitter.com/Ml6qr9cy62
— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) November 12, 2021
This comes immediately after Bannon was recorded boasting of his plans to carry out a fascist takeover of the United States.
Steve Bannon: “We’re taking over all the elections.”
He continues: “we’re going to decertify the [2020] electors. OK? And you’re going to have a constitutional crisis.” https://t.co/CJ6TWkiu9E pic.twitter.com/Y5yFHXqRW3
— Will DiGravio (@willdigravio) November 12, 2021