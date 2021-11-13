Scary Goldings (Ft. MonoNeon): “Disco Pills”
“Disco Pills” is an original song by Scary Goldings.
MUSICIAN CREDITS
Organ: Larry Goldings
Drums: Tamir Barzilay
Bass: MonoNeon
Keys: Jack Conte
Guitar: Ryan Lerman
AUDIO CREDITS
Recording Engineer: Caleb Parker
Assistant Engineer: Franky Fox
Mix: Craig Polasko
Master: Eric Boulanger
VIDEO CREDITS
DP: Ricky Chavez
Editor: Adam Kritzberg
Recorded Live at Valentine Studios in Los Angeles, CA.