Leonard Cohen: “Puppets” (Official Video)

LYRICS:

German puppets burned the Jews

Jewish puppets did not choose

Puppet vultures eat the dead

Puppet corpses they are fed

Puppet winds and puppet waves

Puppet sailors in their graves

Puppet flower, puppet stem

Puppet time dismantles them

Puppet me and puppet you

Puppet German

Puppet Jew

Puppet Presidents command

Puppet troops to burn the land

Puppet fire, puppet flames

Feed on all the puppet names

Puppet lovers in their bliss

Turn away from all of this

Puppet reader shakes his head

Takes his puppet wife to bed

Puppet me and puppet you

Puppet German, puppet Jew

Puppet Presidents command

Puppet troops to burn the land

Puppet fire, puppet flames

Feed on all the puppet names

Puppet night comes down to play

The after act to puppet day