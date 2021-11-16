The Bob Cesca Podcast: Who’s on First
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Who’s On First — [Explicit Language] Our holiday show schedule. Your questions for Dr. Doom on our Patreon page. Bob is boostered. Steve Bannon is indicted. Bannon threatens Congress and the White House. Trump’s statement. Trump hid and downplayed CDC warnings during the early days of pandemic. The House committee investigating the pandemic response. Laura Ingraham and the weirdest Fox News video ever. Alex Jones held liable in Sandy Hook lawsuits. Mark Meadows will be indicted next. The Ellis Memo. With Buzz Burbank and music by Emy Taliana and Brad Brooks. And more!