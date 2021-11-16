 

New Music From Deep Purple: “Oh Well”

49
Music • Views: 959

YouTube

Pre-Order “Turning To Crime” here:
deeppurple.lnk.to

Listen to “Oh Well” here: deeppurple.lnk.to

After the acclaimed release of “7 And 7 Is”, the first song revealed from their upcoming album “Turning To Crime”, Deep Purple release their brand new single “Oh Well” today.

“Oh Well” is a song originally written and recorded by Fleetwood Mac. It is accompanied by a music video that shows Deep Purple on a very special mission.

Label and management would like to state that nobody from the band or crew, nor members of the media, were hurt during the shooting of the video in Germany in early October.

“Everyone knows ‘Oh Well’ is a great song,” Roger Glover says. “Steve did the demo for that one. You never quite know where it‘s gonna go with Steve because he is very inventive. Right up until the point, with a couple of verses in, it was pretty much the same as the original. And then, all of a sudden, it took off like a rocket… in some other space.”

“Turning to Crime” is the first studio album by Deep Purple entirely made of songs not written by the band and previously recorded by other artists. It is produced by Bob Ezrin and will be released on earMUSIC on November 26, 2021.

deep-purple.com
turningtocrime.com
#deeppurple #turningtocrime #OhWell

Credits:
Directed by: Dan Gibling
Producer: Carl Mason
Production Company: Chiba Film
Cinematographer: Sam Gott
Production Designer: Luke McDonnell
Art Director: Sadie French
Costume Designer: Bettina John
Editor / Colourist: Dan Gibling

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Justice Dept Sues Uber for Price Gouging the Disabled With “Wait Times”Justice Department Sues Uber for Overcharging People With Disabilities The Justice Department today filed a lawsuit against Uber Technologies Inc. (Uber) for charging “wait time” fees to passengers who, because of disability, need more time to enter a car. Uber’s ...
Thanos
57 minutes ago
Views: 58 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Be Alive (Original Song From the Motion Picture ‘King Richard’) Provided to YouTube by Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Be Alive (Original Song from the Motion Picture "King Richard") · Beyoncé Be Alive (Original Song from the Motion Picture "King Richard") ℗ 2021 Parkwood Entertainment LLC, under exclusive license to Columbia Records, ...
Thanos
5 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 493 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •