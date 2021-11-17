AZ Rep. Paul Gosar Censured and Removed From Committees, Then Retweets the Same Incitement to Violence
This is the moment when Rep. Paul Gosar was officially censured by the House of Representatives and removed from the Committee on Natural Resources and the Committee for Oversight and Reform. Yes, this lunatic was on a committee for oversight. I know, right?
Then, soon after he had to stand and be censured like a naughty schoolboy, Gosar fired up his Twitter and …
After being censured and removed from committees, Paul Gosar promptly got on Twitter and retweeted that same anime murder threat video again. pic.twitter.com/T6zHkFrbsS
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) November 18, 2021