Cornish Hen (Ft. John Scofield & MonoNeon) | Scary Goldings

YouTube

John Scofield is, and has always been, a madman, and that’s all I have to say about this insane groove.

The Scary Goldings crew are BACK with an insane lineup featuring JOHN SCOFIELD and MONONEON

Sign up to the Vinyl Club tier by November 30 to be the FIRST to get your copy of “IV’ by Scary Goldings” on Vinyl: patreon.com

Your limited edition vinyl will:

- be signed by Jack, Ryan, & Larry

- have YOUR NAME on the sleeve inside

(Must stay in the tier for at least 3 months to qualify.)

Store: scarypocketsfunk.com

Listen on Spotify: tinyurl.com

Tip Jar: modal.scarypocketsfunk.com

Instagram: modal.scarypocketsfunk.com

Facebook: modal.scarypocketsfunk.com

Discord: modal.scarypocketsfunk.com

Subscribe: modal.scarypocketsfunk.com

Cornish Hen is an original song by Scary Goldings ft. John Scofield.

MUSICIAN CREDITS

Guitar: John Scofield

Drums: Lemar Carter

Bass: MonoNeon

Organ: Larry Goldings

Keys: Jack Conte

Guitar: Ryan Lerman

AUDIO CREDITS

Recording Engineer: Caleb Parker

Assistant Engineer: Franky Fox

Mix: Craig Polasko

Master: Eric Boulanger

VIDEO CREDITS

DP: Merlin Showalter

Editor: Adam Kritzberg

Recorded Live at Valentine Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

#ScaryGoldings #Funk #JohnScofield #MonoNeon #CornishHen #ScaryGoldingsIV