Cornish Hen (Ft. John Scofield & MonoNeon) | Scary Goldings
John Scofield is, and has always been, a madman, and that’s all I have to say about this insane groove.
The Scary Goldings crew are BACK with an insane lineup featuring JOHN SCOFIELD and MONONEON
Cornish Hen is an original song by Scary Goldings ft. John Scofield.
MUSICIAN CREDITS
Guitar: John Scofield
Drums: Lemar Carter
Bass: MonoNeon
Organ: Larry Goldings
Keys: Jack Conte
Guitar: Ryan Lerman
AUDIO CREDITS
Recording Engineer: Caleb Parker
Assistant Engineer: Franky Fox
Mix: Craig Polasko
Master: Eric Boulanger
VIDEO CREDITS
DP: Merlin Showalter
Editor: Adam Kritzberg
Recorded Live at Valentine Studios in Los Angeles, CA.
