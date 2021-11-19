Kyle Rittenhouse Acquitted of All Charges

I think this comes as no surprise to anyone who watched the trial, with a judge this blatantly biased in favor of the defendant, but here it is and it’s still maddening: Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty in Kenosha shooting.

Outside the courthouse, the family of Jacob Blake was gathered in support of the family members of the three men Rittenhouse shot when the verdict was announced. https://t.co/vu629iPnN5 pic.twitter.com/RnWm6LdID1 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 19, 2021

The Proud Boys are sure to take this as a license to shoot protesters.