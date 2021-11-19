 

Kyle Rittenhouse Acquitted of All Charges

243
Law • Views: 2,917

I think this comes as no surprise to anyone who watched the trial, with a judge this blatantly biased in favor of the defendant, but here it is and it’s still maddening: Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty in Kenosha shooting.

The Proud Boys are sure to take this as a license to shoot protesters.

Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT

