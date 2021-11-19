New From Elise Trouw: “How to Get What You Want” (Live Loop Video)
“How to Get What You Want” Live Looping Video by Elise Trouw.
Mixed by Henry Lunetta.
Gear n stuff:
Vintage Pearl Drums
Vintage Pearl Jupiter Snare
Elise Trouw Vater Signature Sticks
Meinl Percussion Headed Spark Shaker
Vox Continental
Austrian Audio OC818 (overhead)
Audix D6 (kick)
Shure SM57 (snare)
Neumann M147 (vocal)
Beyerdynamic DT 770 Headphones
Ableton Push
Novation Launchkey MK2
UA Apollo 8p
________________________________
Lyrics:
Am I out of my head now for wanting more than love?
Every child’s agenda undone
Am I out of opinions and reaching zero sum?
Five years from now’s nostalgia, no fun
Thinking, thinking, thinking
I wanna see how far this’ll go
Wanna meet who I don’t know
Wanna see how far this’ll go, go, go
I’m coming down, coming down
Got a case of it all
Coming down, coming down
Nearly burning me up in the atmosphere
How to get what you want
How to disappear
I’m coming down, coming down
With a case of it all
Coming down, coming down
Nearly burning me up in the atmosphere
How to get what you want
How to disappear
Channel out the ambition
Or give the struggle up
And when I’ve made my decision, I’m stuck
Thinking, thinking, thinking
I wanna see how far this’ll go
Wanna meet who I don’t know
Wanna see how far this’ll go, go, go
I’m coming down, coming down
Got a case of it all
Coming down, coming down
Nearly burning me up in the atmosphere
How to get what you want
How to disappear
I’m coming down, coming down
With a case of it all
Coming down, coming down
Nearly burning me up in the atmosphere
How to get what you want
How to disappear
Everything as it was
Everything as it goes
________________________________
