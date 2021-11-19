 

New From Elise Trouw: “How to Get What You Want” (Live Loop Video)

YouTube

“How to Get What You Want” Live Looping Video by Elise Trouw.

Mixed by Henry Lunetta.

Elise Trouw Signature Vater Drumsticks: shop.elisetrouw.com

Gear n stuff:

Vintage Pearl Drums
Vintage Pearl Jupiter Snare
Elise Trouw Vater Signature Sticks
Meinl Percussion Headed Spark Shaker
Vox Continental
Austrian Audio OC818 (overhead)
Audix D6 (kick)
Shure SM57 (snare)
Neumann M147 (vocal)
Beyerdynamic DT 770 Headphones
Ableton Push
Novation Launchkey MK2
UA Apollo 8p

Watch “How To Get What You Want” (Official Music Video): YouTube

Listen on this version on Spotify: open.spotify.com

Listen to “How To Get What You Want” (original recording): cdbaby.lnk.to

Download “How To Get What You Want” Stems: elisetrouw.com

________________________________

Lyrics:

Am I out of my head now for wanting more than love?
Every child’s agenda undone
Am I out of opinions and reaching zero sum?
Five years from now’s nostalgia, no fun

Thinking, thinking, thinking
I wanna see how far this’ll go
Wanna meet who I don’t know
Wanna see how far this’ll go, go, go

I’m coming down, coming down
Got a case of it all
Coming down, coming down
Nearly burning me up in the atmosphere
How to get what you want
How to disappear
I’m coming down, coming down
With a case of it all
Coming down, coming down
Nearly burning me up in the atmosphere
How to get what you want
How to disappear

Channel out the ambition
Or give the struggle up
And when I’ve made my decision, I’m stuck

Thinking, thinking, thinking
I wanna see how far this’ll go
Wanna meet who I don’t know
Wanna see how far this’ll go, go, go

I’m coming down, coming down
Got a case of it all
Coming down, coming down
Nearly burning me up in the atmosphere
How to get what you want
How to disappear
I’m coming down, coming down
With a case of it all
Coming down, coming down
Nearly burning me up in the atmosphere
How to get what you want
How to disappear

Everything as it was
Everything as it goes

________________________________

