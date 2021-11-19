New From Elise Trouw: “How to Get What You Want” (Live Loop Video)

YouTube

“How to Get What You Want” Live Looping Video by Elise Trouw.

Mixed by Henry Lunetta.

Elise Trouw Signature Vater Drumsticks: shop.elisetrouw.com

Gear n stuff:

Vintage Pearl Drums

Vintage Pearl Jupiter Snare

Elise Trouw Vater Signature Sticks

Meinl Percussion Headed Spark Shaker

Vox Continental

Austrian Audio OC818 (overhead)

Audix D6 (kick)

Shure SM57 (snare)

Neumann M147 (vocal)

Beyerdynamic DT 770 Headphones

Ableton Push

Novation Launchkey MK2

UA Apollo 8p

Watch “How To Get What You Want” (Official Music Video): YouTube

Listen on this version on Spotify: open.spotify.com

Listen to “How To Get What You Want” (original recording): cdbaby.lnk.to

Download “How To Get What You Want” Stems: elisetrouw.com

________________________________

Lyrics:

Am I out of my head now for wanting more than love?

Every child’s agenda undone

Am I out of opinions and reaching zero sum?

Five years from now’s nostalgia, no fun

Thinking, thinking, thinking

I wanna see how far this’ll go

Wanna meet who I don’t know

Wanna see how far this’ll go, go, go

I’m coming down, coming down

Got a case of it all

Coming down, coming down

Nearly burning me up in the atmosphere

How to get what you want

How to disappear

I’m coming down, coming down

With a case of it all

Coming down, coming down

Nearly burning me up in the atmosphere

How to get what you want

How to disappear

Channel out the ambition

Or give the struggle up

And when I’ve made my decision, I’m stuck

Thinking, thinking, thinking

I wanna see how far this’ll go

Wanna meet who I don’t know

Wanna see how far this’ll go, go, go

I’m coming down, coming down

Got a case of it all

Coming down, coming down

Nearly burning me up in the atmosphere

How to get what you want

How to disappear

I’m coming down, coming down

With a case of it all

Coming down, coming down

Nearly burning me up in the atmosphere

How to get what you want

How to disappear

Everything as it was

Everything as it goes

________________________________

Website: elisetrouw.com

Instagram: instagram.com

Facebook: facebook.com

Merch Shop: shop.elisetrouw.com