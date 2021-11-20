And Now, Just a Little Bit of “Freedom,” by Jon Batiste
Listen to “FREEDOM” and order my album ‘WE ARE’: jon-batiste.lnk.to
Shop merch: jonbatistestore.com
Follow Jon everywhere: linktr.ee
Official Website: jonbatiste.com
#JonBatiste #WeAre #FREEDOM #MusicVideo
VIDEO CREDITS:
Director
Alan Ferguson
Production Company:
Wandering Cameras
wanderingcameras.com
Producer:
Alex P. Willson - @WanderingCameras
Cinematographer:
Bron Moyi - @BronMoyi
Choreographer
Jemel McWilliams - @jemelmcwilliams
Music video by Jon Batiste performing FREEDOM. A Verve Records release; © 2021 Naht Jona, LLC, under exclusive license to Verve Label Group, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.