The Darkness: “It’s Love, Jim” (Official Video)

These weirdos just might be the future of rock and roll.

Taken from the new album ‘Motorheart’, out now. Available to order / stream now: thedarkness.lnk.to

Written & produced by Arepo & Frankie Poullain

Directed by Arepo

DP James Holcombe

Wardrobe / HMU Diane Birch

Lyrics:

She drew me in with some kind of

diabolical mind control

She touched my body

and she touched my soul

A kiss like a tractor beam

And I could not resist the suction

Felt like seduction

Not abduction

Oh Alien love

It’s love

Alien love

It’s love

Huh

It’s Love Jim, but not as we know it

Not as we know it

Wherever she comes from they got a funny way to show it

But It’s love, love, love

That I’m in

It’s love, love, love, love, love

Captain

Huh

I stared into her eyes, they were black as onyx

The Earth was moving

Her very touch inspired tectonics

I feel compelled to meld with her

If she’ll have me

She knows I love her

Telepathy

Telepathic Alien love

It’s love

Alien love

It’s love

Alien love

It’s Love Jim, but not as we know it

Not as we know it

Wherever she comes from they got a funny way to show it

But It’s love, love, love

That I’m in

It’s love, love, love, love, love

Captain

Yeah