 

The Darkness: “It’s Love, Jim” (Official Video)

162
Music • Views: 1,364

YouTube

These weirdos just might be the future of rock and roll.

Taken from the new album ‘Motorheart’, out now. Available to order / stream now: thedarkness.lnk.to

Written & produced by Arepo & Frankie Poullain
Directed by Arepo
DP James Holcombe
Wardrobe / HMU Diane Birch

Follow The Darkness
Facebook smarturl.it
Twitter smarturl.it
Spotify smarturl.it
Instagram smarturl.it

This is the Official Channel of The Darkness. On this channel you will find all of the official video content from The Darkness including music videos, single playlists, album playlists, live show footage and more. Subscribe here smarturl.it

Lyrics:
She drew me in with some kind of
diabolical mind control
She touched my body
and she touched my soul
A kiss like a tractor beam
And I could not resist the suction
Felt like seduction
Not abduction
Oh Alien love
It’s love
Alien love
It’s love
Huh

It’s Love Jim, but not as we know it
Not as we know it
Wherever she comes from they got a funny way to show it
But It’s love, love, love
That I’m in
It’s love, love, love, love, love
Captain
Huh

I stared into her eyes, they were black as onyx
The Earth was moving
Her very touch inspired tectonics
I feel compelled to meld with her
If she’ll have me
She knows I love her
Telepathy
Telepathic Alien love
It’s love
Alien love
It’s love
Alien love

It’s Love Jim, but not as we know it
Not as we know it
Wherever she comes from they got a funny way to show it
But It’s love, love, love
That I’m in
It’s love, love, love, love, love
Captain
Yeah

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Justice Dept Sues Uber for Price Gouging the Disabled With “Wait Times”Justice Department Sues Uber for Overcharging People With Disabilities The Justice Department today filed a lawsuit against Uber Technologies Inc. (Uber) for charging “wait time” fees to passengers who, because of disability, need more time to enter a car. Uber’s ...
Thanos
4 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 707 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Be Alive (Original Song From the Motion Picture ‘King Richard’) Provided to YouTube by Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Be Alive (Original Song from the Motion Picture "King Richard") · Beyoncé Be Alive (Original Song from the Motion Picture "King Richard") ℗ 2021 Parkwood Entertainment LLC, under exclusive license to Columbia Records, ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 753 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •