The Darkness: “It’s Love, Jim” (Official Video)
These weirdos just might be the future of rock and roll.
Taken from the new album ‘Motorheart’, out now. Available to order / stream now: thedarkness.lnk.to
Written & produced by Arepo & Frankie Poullain
Directed by Arepo
DP James Holcombe
Wardrobe / HMU Diane Birch
Lyrics:
She drew me in with some kind of
diabolical mind control
She touched my body
and she touched my soul
A kiss like a tractor beam
And I could not resist the suction
Felt like seduction
Not abduction
Oh Alien love
It’s love
Alien love
It’s love
Huh
It’s Love Jim, but not as we know it
Not as we know it
Wherever she comes from they got a funny way to show it
But It’s love, love, love
That I’m in
It’s love, love, love, love, love
Captain
Huh
I stared into her eyes, they were black as onyx
The Earth was moving
Her very touch inspired tectonics
I feel compelled to meld with her
If she’ll have me
She knows I love her
Telepathy
Telepathic Alien love
It’s love
Alien love
It’s love
Alien love
It’s Love Jim, but not as we know it
Not as we know it
Wherever she comes from they got a funny way to show it
But It’s love, love, love
That I’m in
It’s love, love, love, love, love
Captain
Yeah