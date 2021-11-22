 

The Darkness Will Make You Weep: “Nobody Can See Me Cry”

Taken from the new album ‘Motorheart’, out now. Available to order / stream now: thedarkness.lnk.to

Directed by Arepo and Produced by Arepo Films and Frankie Poullain

Follow The Darkness
Facebook smarturl.it
Twitter smarturl.it
Spotify smarturl.it
Instagram smarturl.it

Lyrics:
You don’t fit in, but this is right where you belong
Like a massive solo in the middle of a love song
Everyone in earshot immediately starts to cry
And you act as if you don’t know why

Well I don’t think you realise your power
I don’t think you realise your power

To reduce me to a single salty tear
Running down my face I cannot stand it when you’re near
’Cos everybody’s looking at you, nobody can see me cry
Nobody can see me cry :’(

I think I liked it better when you were underground
Baby you’re magnetic but that’s hard to be around
’Cos everybody in here is just desperate to catch your eye
And you act as if you don’t know why

But I don’t think you realise your power
I don’t think you realise your power

To reduce me to a single salty tear
Running down my face I cannot stand it when you’re near
’Cos everybody’s looking at you, nobody can see me cry
Nobody can see me cry :’(
Nobody can see me cry :’(
Nobody can see me cry :’(

I don’t think you realise your power
I don’t think you realise your power

To reduce me to a single salty tear
Running down my face I cannot stand it when you’re near
’Cos everybody’s looking at you, nobody can see me cry
:’(

