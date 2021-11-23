Trevor Gordon Hall: “Chase the Chills” (Exquisite Solo Acoustic Guitar)

YouTube

Trevor Gordon Hall’s tone is absolutely gorgeous in this video. Sumptuous, even.

“Chase the Chills” - opening track from the 2021 full length album “This Beautiful Chaos” with GRAMMY Award-winning Corin Nelsen (SynchroSonic Productions)

In preparation for every album, I work hard for months, sometimes years, to get each song I have composed and am about to record just right. Inevitably though, there is always one that somehow emerges at the last minute whole and complete. I don’t know why and I never force it, but it has happened enough times that it is sort of a tradition in album prep now . This spontaneous “Bonus-tune” helps me zoom out, put everything in perspective and remember what the whole thing is really all about for me. It has become a life philosophy when I feel stuck musically (or in anything really) and don’t quite know what to do next. Just continue to ‘Chase the Chills’ and it will be fine.

Audio: Corin Nelsen

Video: Trevor Gordon Hall

Logo Design: Brian Lee