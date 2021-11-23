 

Trevor Gordon Hall: “Chase the Chills” (Exquisite Solo Acoustic Guitar)

118
Music • Views: 1,322

YouTube

Trevor Gordon Hall’s tone is absolutely gorgeous in this video. Sumptuous, even.

“Chase the Chills” - opening track from the 2021 full length album “This Beautiful Chaos” with GRAMMY Award-winning Corin Nelsen (SynchroSonic Productions)

In preparation for every album, I work hard for months, sometimes years, to get each song I have composed and am about to record just right. Inevitably though, there is always one that somehow emerges at the last minute whole and complete. I don’t know why and I never force it, but it has happened enough times that it is sort of a tradition in album prep now . This spontaneous “Bonus-tune” helps me zoom out, put everything in perspective and remember what the whole thing is really all about for me. It has become a life philosophy when I feel stuck musically (or in anything really) and don’t quite know what to do next. Just continue to ‘Chase the Chills’ and it will be fine.

Spotify: spoti.fi

Apple Music: bit.ly

Guitar Tabs: bit.ly

STEP-BY-STEP Tutorial: bit.ly

VINYL: bit.ly

Physical CD: bit.ly

Merch: bit.ly

Virtual Lessons: bit.ly

Facebook: bit.ly

Instagram: bit.ly

YouTube Channel: youtube.com

Furch Baritone Guitar: bit.ly

D’Addario Strings: daddario.com

Audio: Corin Nelsen
Video: Trevor Gordon Hall
Logo Design: Brian Lee

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Justice Dept Sues Uber for Price Gouging the Disabled With “Wait Times”Justice Department Sues Uber for Overcharging People With Disabilities The Justice Department today filed a lawsuit against Uber Technologies Inc. (Uber) for charging “wait time” fees to passengers who, because of disability, need more time to enter a car. Uber’s ...
Thanos
6 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 903 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Be Alive (Original Song From the Motion Picture ‘King Richard’) Provided to YouTube by Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Be Alive (Original Song from the Motion Picture "King Richard") · Beyoncé Be Alive (Original Song from the Motion Picture "King Richard") ℗ 2021 Parkwood Entertainment LLC, under exclusive license to Columbia Records, ...
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 870 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •