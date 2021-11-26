 

The Darkness: “Rock and Roll Deserves to Die”

The funniest great rock band around, with the possible exception of Foo Fighters. (Final scene is possibly NSFW. But who’s working?)

From the brand new album ‘Easter Is Cancelled’.
VIDEO CREDITS:
Director - Sitcom Soldiers
Producer – Sitcom Soldiers

Lyrics

Dressed up in the emperor’s old clothes
And they’re pulling at a thread
Naked with your empty heart exposed
You will wish that you were dead
You fooled us all
More buck less bang
When the verdict is returned
You will surely hang

Rock and roll your time has finally come
I am afraid you must die
Rock and roll your time has finally come
Now I’m afraid you must die

Rock and roll deserves to die
Rock and roll deserves to die

All of us have built a house of cards
In the eye of a storm
Charlatans all tattoos and no scars
Nothing real to perform
You will lose your head
When judgement is passed
Tied your colours
To a sinking galleon’s mast

Rock and roll your time has finally come
I am afraid you must die
Rock and roll your time has finally come
Now I’m afraid you must die

Deserves to die
Rock and roll deserves to die
Deserves to die
Rock and roll deserves to die

