The Darkness: “Rock and Roll Deserves to Die”

The funniest great rock band around, with the possible exception of Foo Fighters. (Final scene is possibly NSFW. But who’s working?)

From the brand new album ‘Easter Is Cancelled’.

Order the album now: thedarkness.lnk.to

VIDEO CREDITS:

Director - Sitcom Soldiers

Producer – Sitcom Soldiers

Lyrics

Dressed up in the emperor’s old clothes

And they’re pulling at a thread

Naked with your empty heart exposed

You will wish that you were dead

You fooled us all

More buck less bang

When the verdict is returned

You will surely hang

Rock and roll your time has finally come

I am afraid you must die

Rock and roll your time has finally come

Now I’m afraid you must die

Rock and roll deserves to die

Rock and roll deserves to die

All of us have built a house of cards

In the eye of a storm

Charlatans all tattoos and no scars

Nothing real to perform

You will lose your head

When judgement is passed

Tied your colours

To a sinking galleon’s mast

Rock and roll your time has finally come

I am afraid you must die

Rock and roll your time has finally come

Now I’m afraid you must die

Deserves to die

Rock and roll deserves to die

Deserves to die

Rock and roll deserves to die