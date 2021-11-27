 

Elise Trouw: “Weird Bed” (Live in Studio)

An Elise Trouw cover mashup of Radiohead’s “Weird Fishes/Arpeggi” and The Police’s “The Bed’s Too Big Without You.”
- “Two of my favorite songs, from two of my favorite albums, by two of my favorite artists.”

// ELISE TROUW - WEIRD BED //
Elise Trouw: drums, guitar, keyboards, bass, vocals, loops & sounds
elisetrouw.com

RECORDING, MIX & MASTERING: Little Konzett
/Analog signal path: SSL 4000 G+ console and Studer A820 tape machines/
—-
Produced by Little Konzett at LITTLE BIG BEAT STUDIOS
© 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
