Elise Trouw: “Weird Bed” (Live in Studio)

An Elise Trouw cover mashup of Radiohead’s “Weird Fishes/Arpeggi” and The Police’s “The Bed’s Too Big Without You.”

- “Two of my favorite songs, from two of my favorite albums, by two of my favorite artists.”

// ELISE TROUW - WEIRD BED //

Elise Trouw: drums, guitar, keyboards, bass, vocals, loops & sounds

RECORDING, MIX & MASTERING: Little Konzett

/Analog signal path: SSL 4000 G+ console and Studer A820 tape machines/

Produced by Little Konzett at LITTLE BIG BEAT STUDIOS

