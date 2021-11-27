Ten Astounding Short Videos: Antoine Boyer, Counterpoint #1 to #10
Click through to Antoine’s channel if you want an encore. I’ve been watching these amazing performances over and over.
TABS & SCORES → soundslice.com
Here is the 1st counterpoint of a series of 10 !
Each one of them follows a specific idea over 2 (and sometimes 3) voices and travels freely among various keys. The main challenge is to find the right fingerings for you to be able to hold the different voices and make them stand out and respond to each other.
I hope you will enjoy playing & listening to them as much as I had fun composing and recording them !
