 

Ten Astounding Short Videos: Antoine Boyer, Counterpoint #1 to #10

45
Music • Views: 1,108

YouTube

Click through to Antoine’s channel if you want an encore. I’ve been watching these amazing performances over and over.

TABS & SCORES → soundslice.com

Here is the 1st counterpoint of a series of 10 !
Each one of them follows a specific idea over 2 (and sometimes 3) voices and travels freely among various keys. The main challenge is to find the right fingerings for you to be able to hold the different voices and make them stand out and respond to each other.
I hope you will enjoy playing & listening to them as much as I had fun composing and recording them !

Support me on Patreon → patreon.com
Guitar maker → Bob Holo
Strings → Savarez Argentine
Instagram → instagram.com
Facebook → facebook.com
Website → antoineboyermusic.com

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Justice Dept Sues Uber for Price Gouging the Disabled With “Wait Times”Justice Department Sues Uber for Overcharging People With Disabilities The Justice Department today filed a lawsuit against Uber Technologies Inc. (Uber) for charging “wait time” fees to passengers who, because of disability, need more time to enter a car. Uber’s ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 1,220 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Be Alive (Original Song From the Motion Picture ‘King Richard’) Provided to YouTube by Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Be Alive (Original Song from the Motion Picture "King Richard") · Beyoncé Be Alive (Original Song from the Motion Picture "King Richard") ℗ 2021 Parkwood Entertainment LLC, under exclusive license to Columbia Records, ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 1 day ago
Views: 1,085 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •