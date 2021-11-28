 

An Unrideable Bike Shows How Bikes Really Work

Science

Why are bicycles stable? The most common answer is gyroscopic effects, but this is not right. This video was sponsored by Kiwico. Get 50% off your first month of any crate at kiwico.com

Huge thanks to Rick Cavallaro for creating this bike on short notice. Thanks to all the friends who participated in the filming. Rick was also responsible for the Blackbird Faster Than The Wind Downwind Cart. YouTube

Great videos on bikes and counter-steering:

MinutePhysics: How Do Bikes Stay Up? YouTube

MinutePhysics: The Counterintuitive Physics of Turning a Bike: YouTube

Why Bicycles Do Not Fall - Arend Schwab TED talk: YouTube

Today I Found Out: We Still Don’t Know How Bicycles Work YouTube

TU Delft - Smart motor in handlebars prevents bicycles from falling over: YouTube

Andy Ruina Explains How Bicycles Balance Themselves: YouTube

More References:

TU Delft Bicycle Site: bicycle.tudelft.nl

Bicycle stability program: ruina.tam.cornell.edu

Special thanks to Patreon supporters: Luis Felipe, Anton Ragin, Paul Peijzel, S S, Benedikt Heinen, Diffbot, Micah Mangione, Juan Benet, Ruslan Khroma, Richard Sundvall, Lee Redden, Sam Lutfi, MJP, Gnare, Nick DiCandilo, Dave Kircher, Edward Larsen, Burt Humburg, Blake Byers, Dumky, Mike Tung, Evgeny Skvortsov, Meekay, Ismail Öncü Usta, Crated Comments, Anna, Mac Malkawi, Michael Schneider, Oleksii Leonov, Jim Osmun, Tyson McDowell, Ludovic Robillard, Jim buckmaster, fanime96, Ruslan Khroma, Robert Blum, Vincent, Marinus Kuivenhoven, Alfred Wallace, Arjun Chakroborty, Joar Wandborg, Clayton Greenwell, Michael Krugman, Cy ‘kkm’ K’Nelson,Ron Neal

Written by Derek Muller
Filmed by Trenton Oliver, Raquel Nuno and Derek Muller
Edited by Derek Muller
Music from Epidemic Sound and Jonny Hyman
Produced by Derek Muller, Petr Lebedev and Emily Zhang

