Lawrence Tears It UP: Jam in the Van (Full Set Live in Los Angeles, CA 2021)
Clyde Lawrence and Gracie Lawrence have been writing songs and listening to countless Stevie Wonder, Randy Newman, and Aretha Franklin records in their family’s New York City apartment since they were little kids. After years of playing together, they officially created Lawrence, an eight-piece soul-pop band comprised of musician friends from childhood and college. The band has since gained a devoted following for its high-energy, keyboard-driven sound, which features tight, energetic horns, explosive lead vocals, and fully-live arrangements.
Set List
0:00
0:23 - Casualty
3:00 - Freckles
8:15 - It’s Gonna Be Me
12:39 - Don’t Lose Sight
Stream the audio here: ineffable.to