Twitter Has a New CEO, and Breitbart News Wasted No Time Getting the Racists Fired Up

Immediately after the announcement that Jack Dorsey was stepping down as CEO of Twitter, Breitbart “News” hack Allum Bokhari started scouring new CEO Parag Agrawal’s Twitter feed for ammunition to get the far right mob worked up. And of course, he found some.

The quote in that headline is taken out of context, as usual. They had to search back to 11 years ago, but here’s the tweet in full:

“If they are not gonna make a distinction between muslims and extremists, then why should I distinguish between white people and racists.” — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) October 26, 2010

The hacks at Breitbart “News,” of course, are the very people this tweet is calling out, because the entire website has long been pushing exactly that kind of bigotry, equating all Muslims with terrorists.

And the commenters respond to this article with, you guessed it, overt bigotry and racism. Again, as usual.

There are well over 2000 of these nasty droppings so far, but here are screenshots of a few just to give you an idea what they’re encouraging at Breitbart these days.

It goes on and on in this vein.