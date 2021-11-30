The Bob Cesca Podcast: Three Seashells
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Three Seashells — [Explicit Language] We’re back from Thanksgiving Break. Rocky Mountain Mike sits in for Buzz today. Mike’s newly adopted dog. Mike Flynn on tape saying QAnon is bullshit. Here comes Omicron. Gutfeld says Omicron is good news for natural immunity. Jim Cramer calls for national vaccine mandate. Republicans can’t stop accidentally complimenting Joe Biden. Republicans cynically exploiting short-term memory. MGM has to turn over Celebrity Apprentice tapes. With Christmas music by Bob Malone and Cookie. And more!