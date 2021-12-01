Margaret Glaspy and Julian Lage: Full Show Live @ Reeperbahn Festival New York

YouTube

Margaret Glaspy is a singer/songwriter from Sacramento, but she’s been living on the East Coast of the USA for years. After a semester at Berklee College, she released her debut album, “Emotions and Math,” in 2016, which earned a lot of critical acclaim and drew comparisons to Elliott Smith & Joni Mitchell. Most recently, in addition to working on her current album, “Devotion” (2020), she’s been pursuing a correspondence degree at Harvard. She has shared the stage with Wilco, Kimya Dawson, and The Lumineers, and has also been a guest on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” and Conan.

Reeperbahn Festival International began in New York - and now in its sixth year, in cooperation with the American Association of Independent Music and its A2IM Indie Week, it once again offered an extensive lineup - with a focus on recorded music - of networking events, 1:1 matchmaking sessions with top decision-makers in the U.S. indie industry, panels, keynotes, valuable digital company visits to key local music companies in New York, and a hybrid showcase experience featuring bands and solo female artists from Europe and the United States.

