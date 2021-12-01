 

Margaret Glaspy and Julian Lage: Full Show Live @ Reeperbahn Festival New York

101
Music • Views: 1,074

YouTube

Margaret Glaspy is a singer/songwriter from Sacramento, but she’s been living on the East Coast of the USA for years. After a semester at Berklee College, she released her debut album, “Emotions and Math,” in 2016, which earned a lot of critical acclaim and drew comparisons to Elliott Smith & Joni Mitchell. Most recently, in addition to working on her current album, “Devotion” (2020), she’s been pursuing a correspondence degree at Harvard. She has shared the stage with Wilco, Kimya Dawson, and The Lumineers, and has also been a guest on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” and Conan.

Reeperbahn Festival International began in New York - and now in its sixth year, in cooperation with the American Association of Independent Music and its A2IM Indie Week, it once again offered an extensive lineup - with a focus on recorded music - of networking events, 1:1 matchmaking sessions with top decision-makers in the U.S. indie industry, panels, keynotes, valuable digital company visits to key local music companies in New York, and a hybrid showcase experience featuring bands and solo female artists from Europe and the United States.

Instagram: bit.ly
Facebook: bit.ly
Home: bit.ly
Spotify: spoti.fi
Twitter: bit.ly

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
First Confirmed US Case of Omicron Coronavirus Variant Detected in California California has an immense economic presence, Being one edge of the Pacific Rim brings great opportunities. And great peril sometimes. This time, the offshore pest is another kind of COVID. Omicron. In a White House news briefing, Dr. Anthony ...
Rightwingconspirator
5 hours, 4 minutes ago
Views: 125 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 13 •
Flag Observances for December 2021 There are three flag observances for the month of December in the USA.7 DEC: (Tuesday) Pearl Harbor Day15 DEC: (Wednesday) Bill of Rights Day25 DEC: (Saturday) Christmas Day (Federal Holiday) All days are full staff unless modified by proclamation. ...
Anymouse 🌹🏡😷
5 hours, 34 minutes ago
Views: 69 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 •
Top Three Images of the Past YearAt least, I think so right now... ;) Ask me tomorrow for probably 7 others. Thanks for looking!
William Lewis
5 hours, 40 minutes ago
Views: 70 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 •
Sunshine Coast, BC’s Ron Kalmakoff Pays Ode & Urgency to the Planet in “Mother Nature” Whether you believe it or not, climate change is real, global warming is real, and our planet is in crisis. Canadian singer-songwriter Ron Kalmakoff addresses the urgent need for action in the face of this emergency with the release ...
ericalper2021
1 day, 1 hour ago
Views: 1,595 • Comments: 0 • Rating: -1
Tweets: 0 •
Michelle Rasky Debuts Genre-Bending Breakout in Groovy “Dancing on My Own” With expertly tracked instrumentals fusing with precisely programmed synthesizers to meet in the dark, award-winning Canadian artist Michelle Rasky’s new single creates a substantial electro dance-pop single in “Dancing on My Own” — available now. The Folk Music Ontario ...
ericalper2021
1 day, 1 hour ago
Views: 1,509 • Comments: 0 • Rating: -2
Tweets: 0 •
Indie-Pop Artist JP Maurice Prevails With Impossible Optimism in “Unstoppable” After years of an uphill battle with today’s music industry and its perception of pop music, Canadian artist JP Maurice is finally behind the wheel of this indie-pop train, and there is no stopping it; especially not after JP ...
ericalper2021
1 day, 1 hour ago
Views: 1,173 • Comments: 0 • Rating: -2
Tweets: 0 •
JUNO-Nominated Girl Pow-R Soar With Supercharged Remix of “This Is Us”Volumes up and dance floors cleared: JUNO Award-nominated and chart-topping Markham/Richmond Hill/Hamilton, ON’s all-girl starlets Girl Pow-R soar with supercharged new remix of their hit single, “This Is Us” — available now. open.spotify.com The pop vets pumping out of your ...
ericalper2021
1 day, 2 hours ago
Views: 1,760 • Comments: 0 • Rating: -1
Tweets: 0 •
Princess Superstar Shows How Fabulous 50 Can Be in Latest Single ‘Gettin’ Older (Pussy Still Pop!)’ American Electronic/Hip-Hop sensation Princess Superstar releases her latest single ‘Gettin’ Older (Pussy Still Pop!)’, 20 years on from her smash hit ‘Bad Babysitter’ which propelled Princess Superstar into the limelight, garnering a top 10 single in the UK and ...
AliceSmith21
1 day, 13 hours ago
Views: 139 • Comments: 0 • Rating: -3
Tweets: 0 •
Rocky Mountains, AB Folk-Roots & Appalachian-Country Swing Band OVER the MOON Release “Lonesome Bluebird” Straight from their ranch nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Alberta folk-roots and swing duo Over The Moon deliver their signature stone-ground sound in the form of new single, “Lonesome Bluebird”— available now via Borealis Records. “This ...
ericalper2021
2 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 411 • Comments: 0 • Rating: -2
Tweets: 0 •
JP Sunga Delivers Powerful Testimony in Newest Alternative Soul “Dirty Water” Diving into the theme of self-redemption and rediscovery, multi-award nominated Canadian singer/songwriter JP Sunga inspires listeners across the board to find inner strength with his profound new single, “Dirty Water” — available now. "Many of us tend to collect, ...
ericalper2021
2 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 1,161 • Comments: 0 • Rating: -2
Tweets: 0 •