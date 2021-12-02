 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Doocy Boy

28
Politics • Views: 479

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

The Doocy Boy — [Explicit Content] Kimberley Johnson from the Start Me Up podcast sits in for TRex. Jody is here, too. The bombshell report about Trump’s positive COVID test on the day of the Rose Garden superspreader event. Was Trump trying to deliberately infect Biden? The Trump family was maskless at the debate. How many people did Trump infect or possibly kill? Another case of the Omicron variant detected in the U.S. Democratic messaging and Kimberley’s interactions with Jaime Harrison, chairman of the DNC. The Supreme Court oral arguments on the Mississippi abortion ban. With holiday music by Wallis and Jesse Terry. And more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Top Three Images of the Past YearAt least, I think so right now... ;) Ask me tomorrow for probably 7 others. Thanks for looking!
William Lewis
1 day ago
Views: 154 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 1 •
Sunshine Coast, BC’s Ron Kalmakoff Pays Ode & Urgency to the Planet in “Mother Nature” Whether you believe it or not, climate change is real, global warming is real, and our planet is in crisis. Canadian singer-songwriter Ron Kalmakoff addresses the urgent need for action in the face of this emergency with the release ...
ericalper2021
1 day, 20 hours ago
Views: 1,615 • Comments: 0 • Rating: -1
Tweets: 0 •
Michelle Rasky Debuts Genre-Bending Breakout in Groovy “Dancing on My Own” With expertly tracked instrumentals fusing with precisely programmed synthesizers to meet in the dark, award-winning Canadian artist Michelle Rasky’s new single creates a substantial electro dance-pop single in “Dancing on My Own” — available now. The Folk Music Ontario ...
ericalper2021
1 day, 20 hours ago
Views: 1,530 • Comments: 0 • Rating: -2
Tweets: 0 •
Indie-Pop Artist JP Maurice Prevails With Impossible Optimism in “Unstoppable” After years of an uphill battle with today’s music industry and its perception of pop music, Canadian artist JP Maurice is finally behind the wheel of this indie-pop train, and there is no stopping it; especially not after JP ...
ericalper2021
1 day, 21 hours ago
Views: 1,202 • Comments: 0 • Rating: -2
Tweets: 0 •
JUNO-Nominated Girl Pow-R Soar With Supercharged Remix of “This Is Us”Volumes up and dance floors cleared: JUNO Award-nominated and chart-topping Markham/Richmond Hill/Hamilton, ON’s all-girl starlets Girl Pow-R soar with supercharged new remix of their hit single, “This Is Us” — available now. open.spotify.com The pop vets pumping out of your ...
ericalper2021
1 day, 21 hours ago
Views: 1,792 • Comments: 0 • Rating: -1
Tweets: 0 •
Princess Superstar Shows How Fabulous 50 Can Be in Latest Single ‘Gettin’ Older (Pussy Still Pop!)’ American Electronic/Hip-Hop sensation Princess Superstar releases her latest single ‘Gettin’ Older (Pussy Still Pop!)’, 20 years on from her smash hit ‘Bad Babysitter’ which propelled Princess Superstar into the limelight, garnering a top 10 single in the UK and ...
AliceSmith21
2 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 189 • Comments: 0 • Rating: -4
Tweets: 0 •
Rocky Mountains, AB Folk-Roots & Appalachian-Country Swing Band OVER the MOON Release “Lonesome Bluebird” Straight from their ranch nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Alberta folk-roots and swing duo Over The Moon deliver their signature stone-ground sound in the form of new single, “Lonesome Bluebird”— available now via Borealis Records. “This ...
ericalper2021
2 days, 20 hours ago
Views: 444 • Comments: 0 • Rating: -2
Tweets: 0 •
JP Sunga Delivers Powerful Testimony in Newest Alternative Soul “Dirty Water” Diving into the theme of self-redemption and rediscovery, multi-award nominated Canadian singer/songwriter JP Sunga inspires listeners across the board to find inner strength with his profound new single, “Dirty Water” — available now. "Many of us tend to collect, ...
ericalper2021
2 days, 20 hours ago
Views: 1,277 • Comments: 0 • Rating: -2
Tweets: 0 •
Brazilian Alt-Rockers WRY Release Poignant, Electric “Where I Stand” About the Complexity of Relationships Brazilian alternative rock band WRY blesses the musical landscape with their electric new single ˆWhere I Stand” — available now. The latest single off of WRY’s forthcoming splashy new album Reviver is a poignant love song about the complexity ...
ericalper2021
2 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 1,541 • Comments: 0 • Rating: -2
Tweets: 0 •
Toronto Folk-Rocker Dany Horovitz Captures the Joyful Sound a Mended Heart Makes With “Moving On” Capturing that golden moment when you realize time truly heals and that the spiritual superglue of making new memories can actually mend a broken heart is Canadian folk-rock artist Dany Horovitz and his joyful and personal debut single, “Moving ...
ericalper2021
2 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 1,661 • Comments: 0 • Rating: -2
Tweets: 0 •