The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Doocy Boy
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Doocy Boy — [Explicit Content] Kimberley Johnson from the Start Me Up podcast sits in for TRex. Jody is here, too. The bombshell report about Trump’s positive COVID test on the day of the Rose Garden superspreader event. Was Trump trying to deliberately infect Biden? The Trump family was maskless at the debate. How many people did Trump infect or possibly kill? Another case of the Omicron variant detected in the U.S. Democratic messaging and Kimberley’s interactions with Jaime Harrison, chairman of the DNC. The Supreme Court oral arguments on the Mississippi abortion ban. With holiday music by Wallis and Jesse Terry. And more!