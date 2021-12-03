 

Matteo Mancuso: “Donna Lee” (Charlie Parker)

4
Music

YouTube

I recently posted video of Antoine Boyer’s version of this Charlie Parker standard, so here’s a very different approach (at a much faster tempo) by Sicilian finger-style virtuoso Matteo Mancuso. That right-hand technique is just… [ chef’s kiss ]

just some ideas on donna lee at fast tempo,not the best audio but hope you enjoy! Don’t forget to leave a like and subscribe!

You can download my Helix patch here: drapsound.com
Hx Stomp Patch: drapsound.com

Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com

Gear:
Yamaha Revstar 720b
Line6 Helix

