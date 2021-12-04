The White Stripes in 2001: “Screwdriver” (Live on the Late Late Show With Craig Kilborn)
One of the weirdest bands ever to hit it big, and I say that with nothing but respect. Unapologetic and in your face.
The White Stripes performing “Screwdriver” live on The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn on June 7th, 2001. The White Blood Cells era performance was the bands’ first ever US late night TV appearance.
Lyrics:
Tuesday morning now
I gotta have somewhere to go
I call up Tommy now
I call him on the telephone
Won’t you wake up and come with me now
I’m going to the pawn and loan
Walking down thirty three
Walking down thirty oh
Well what am I supposed to think
I drop a nickel in the sink
I love people like a brother now
But I’m not gonna be their mother now
What if someone walked up to me
And like an apple cut right through me
I’m not just gonna stand there grinning
Cuz I’m not the one who’s sinnin’
Screwdriver
Now that you have heard my story now
I’ve got a little ending to it now
Whenever you go out alone
Take a little dog a bone
Think about your little sister
Then you got to drive it home
Screwdriver
I got a little feeling goin’ now [12x]
Now! Now! Now!
