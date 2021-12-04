The White Stripes in 2001: “Screwdriver” (Live on the Late Late Show With Craig Kilborn)

YouTube

One of the weirdest bands ever to hit it big, and I say that with nothing but respect. Unapologetic and in your face.

The White Stripes performing “Screwdriver” live on The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn on June 7th, 2001. The White Blood Cells era performance was the bands’ first ever US late night TV appearance.



Lyrics:

Tuesday morning now

I gotta have somewhere to go

I call up Tommy now

I call him on the telephone

Won’t you wake up and come with me now

I’m going to the pawn and loan

Walking down thirty three

Walking down thirty oh



Well what am I supposed to think

I drop a nickel in the sink

I love people like a brother now

But I’m not gonna be their mother now

What if someone walked up to me

And like an apple cut right through me

I’m not just gonna stand there grinning

Cuz I’m not the one who’s sinnin’

Screwdriver



Now that you have heard my story now

I’ve got a little ending to it now

Whenever you go out alone

Take a little dog a bone

Think about your little sister

Then you got to drive it home

Screwdriver



I got a little feeling goin’ now [12x]

Now! Now! Now!



