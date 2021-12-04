 

The White Stripes in 2001: “Screwdriver” (Live on the Late Late Show With Craig Kilborn)

187
Music • Views: 2,004

YouTube

One of the weirdest bands ever to hit it big, and I say that with nothing but respect. Unapologetic and in your face.

The White Stripes performing “Screwdriver” live on The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn on June 7th, 2001. The White Blood Cells era performance was the bands’ first ever US late night TV appearance.

Listen to The White Stripes: thewhitestripes.lnk.to
Watch more videos by The White Stripes: thewhitestripes.lnk.to
Subscribe to the official YouTube channel: thewhitestripes.lnk.to

Follow The White Stripes:
Instagram: thewhitestripes.lnk.to
Facebook: thewhitestripes.lnk.to
Twitter: thewhitestripes.lnk.to
Website: thewhitestripes.lnk.to

Lyrics:
Tuesday morning now
I gotta have somewhere to go
I call up Tommy now
I call him on the telephone
Won’t you wake up and come with me now
I’m going to the pawn and loan
Walking down thirty three
Walking down thirty oh

Well what am I supposed to think
I drop a nickel in the sink
I love people like a brother now
But I’m not gonna be their mother now
What if someone walked up to me
And like an apple cut right through me
I’m not just gonna stand there grinning
Cuz I’m not the one who’s sinnin’
Screwdriver

Now that you have heard my story now
I’ve got a little ending to it now
Whenever you go out alone
Take a little dog a bone
Think about your little sister
Then you got to drive it home
Screwdriver

I got a little feeling goin’ now [12x]
Now! Now! Now!

#TheWhiteStripes #Screwdriver #Live

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Platinum- & Gold-Awarded Canadian Producer & Singer/Songwriter Peter Karroll Releases “Coming Home” for the Vets Inspired by his father’s experiences in WWII, and dedicated to those who fought alongside him for freedom, Platinum- and Gold-awarded Canadian producer, writer, and singer/songwriter Peter Karroll releases the poignant new song, “Coming Home” — available now. The title ...
ericalper2021
4 hours, 38 minutes ago
Views: 1,578 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Toronto Folk Rockers the Honeyrunners Ask “What Are You Scared Of?” in New Single Toronto folk rockers The Honeyrunners set the scene ablaze, asking “What Are You Scared Of?” with the release of their new single and debut LP, Everything Is On Fire — available now via Gypsy Soul Records / Warner Music ...
ericalper2021
4 hours, 55 minutes ago
Views: 1,749 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Folk-Rockers the ALL CANADIAN SOUNDCLASH Releases Blistering “She Won’t Play Your Game” Folk-rock outfit The All Canadian Soundclash brings the heat with their blistering new single “She Won’t Play Your Game” — available now. The first single from the debut album, Better Late Than Never, the song is an uptempo number ...
ericalper2021
5 hours, 21 minutes ago
Views: 2,052 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Carlo Capobianco Worships at the Altar of Love in Sultry “Pray to You” Canadian pop singer/songwriter Carlo Capobianco is down on his knees, worshiping at the altar of an amorous lust so intense, it’s inspired a new single in “Pray To You” — available now. “This song was a concept I had ...
ericalper2021
5 hours, 38 minutes ago
Views: 1,543 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
ADLR Releases Latest EP ‘Very Sophisticated’ Multi-instrumentalist, singer, and Electronic musician ADLR releases his latest EP ‘Very Sophisticated’. mixed, produced and mastered by ADLR, the dynamic four-track EP spans genres, focusing on French House, NU-Disco and Indietronica with the lead single ‘Won’t Let This One ...
AliceSmith21
1 day, 15 hours ago
Views: 111 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Banned & Outlawed Deliver Downhome Ode to the Genre in “Real Country Song” Three chords and the truth.’ That’s what they say country music is built on... And for multi-award nominated Hazelridge, Manitoba’s Banned & Outlawed — and their latest single, “Real Country Song” — that sentiment is absolute fact. With country ...
ericalper2021
2 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 2,148 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Haley K Turner Releases Hanukkah Song Dedicated to Adam Sandler Canadian singer-songwriter Haley K Turner is releasing the most unanticipated original holiday song in the last 25 years. Inspired by a recent plea from Adam Sandler for “someone out there” to write a new Hanukkah song, Haley created one ...
ericalper2021
2 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 2,282 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Top Three Images of the Past YearAt least, I think so right now... ;) Ask me tomorrow for probably 7 others. Thanks for looking!
William Lewis
3 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 289 • Comments: 4 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 1 •
Sunshine Coast, BC’s Ron Kalmakoff Pays Ode & Urgency to the Planet in “Mother Nature” Whether you believe it or not, climate change is real, global warming is real, and our planet is in crisis. Canadian singer-songwriter Ron Kalmakoff addresses the urgent need for action in the face of this emergency with the release ...
ericalper2021
4 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 1,668 • Comments: 0 • Rating: -1
Tweets: 0 •
Michelle Rasky Debuts Genre-Bending Breakout in Groovy “Dancing on My Own” With expertly tracked instrumentals fusing with precisely programmed synthesizers to meet in the dark, award-winning Canadian artist Michelle Rasky’s new single creates a substantial electro dance-pop single in “Dancing on My Own” — available now. The Folk Music Ontario ...
ericalper2021
4 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 1,576 • Comments: 0 • Rating: -2
Tweets: 0 •