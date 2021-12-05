Another Brilliant Antoine Boyer Video: Scarlatti K.545
Listen to my solo album “Caméléon Waltz” ➡️fanlink.to
———————————————————————————-
I am really happy to share this special video with you today.
Domenico Scarlatti is one of the reason I love classical guitar. It could seem a bit paradoxical since he wrote his sonatas for keyboard. But when a transcription is masterfully done like this Sonata K.545 by Gérard Abiton, it always brings great pleasure (and difficulty !) to the player.
Enjoy ! :)
The transcription is not published yet.
Domenico Scarlatti - Sonata K.545
Transcription by Gérard Abiton
Performed by Antoine Boyer
Guitar made by Christian Koehn
Facebook : facebook.com
Website : antoineboyermusic.com
Instagram : instagram.com