Another Brilliant Antoine Boyer Video: Scarlatti K.545

YouTube

Listen to my solo album “Caméléon Waltz” ➡️fanlink.to

———————————————————————————-

I am really happy to share this special video with you today.

Domenico Scarlatti is one of the reason I love classical guitar. It could seem a bit paradoxical since he wrote his sonatas for keyboard. But when a transcription is masterfully done like this Sonata K.545 by Gérard Abiton, it always brings great pleasure (and difficulty !) to the player.

Enjoy ! :)

The transcription is not published yet.

Domenico Scarlatti - Sonata K.545

Transcription by Gérard Abiton

Performed by Antoine Boyer

Guitar made by Christian Koehn

Facebook : facebook.com

Website : antoineboyermusic.com

Instagram : instagram.com