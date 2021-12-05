 

Another Brilliant Antoine Boyer Video: Scarlatti K.545

I am really happy to share this special video with you today.
Domenico Scarlatti is one of the reason I love classical guitar. It could seem a bit paradoxical since he wrote his sonatas for keyboard. But when a transcription is masterfully done like this Sonata K.545 by Gérard Abiton, it always brings great pleasure (and difficulty !) to the player.
The transcription is not published yet.

Domenico Scarlatti - Sonata K.545
Transcription by Gérard Abiton
Performed by Antoine Boyer

Guitar made by Christian Koehn

Website : antoineboyermusic.com
