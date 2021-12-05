Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: “Trouble With My Lover” (Live From Sound Emporium Studios)

YouTube

Robert Plant takes a back seat in this one, in deference to Alison Krauss’s incredible voice.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss performing ‘Trouble with My Lover’ live from Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios.

Listen to ‘Raise The Roof’ now plantkrauss.lnk.to

Follow Robert Plant & Alison Krauss:

Website: plantkrauss.com

Facebook: facebook.com…

Instagram: instagram.com

Twitter: @plantkrauss

Listen to ‘Raise the Roof’ on YouTube Music plantkrauss.lnk.to

Lyrics:

Sometimes I get lonesome

Sometimes I get a little blue

He’s got me walking around in circles

And I don’t know what to do

What good is love

You can’t have it when you want it

What good is love if you

If you can’t own it

Love can be so good

And love can be so cruel

Love can make you happy

Love can make you blow your cool

But when he puts his arms around me

Way in the middle of the dark

You know he fills me up with a kind of delight

Ooh the mans all right

(Trouble with my lover)

I’m in a world of trouble

(Trouble with my lover)

I’m in a world of trouble

I feel so helpless

I can’t help myself

I don’t want to see him, oh no

With nobody else

In the restless hours

I sit home alone

I wish I could meet him oh

This man I love

But when he puts his arms around me

Way in the middle of the dark

You know he fills me up with a kind of delight

Ooh the mans all right

(Trouble with my lover)

I’m in trouble

(Trouble with my lover)

I’m in a world of trouble

(Trouble with my lover)

Mmm

(Trouble with my lover)

I’m in a world of trouble

#TroublewithMyLover #RobertPlant #AlisonKrauss #Live #SoundEmporiumStudios

Website: robertplant.com

Twitter: twitter.com

Facebook: facebook.com

Instagram: RobertPlantOfficial