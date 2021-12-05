Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: “Trouble With My Lover” (Live From Sound Emporium Studios)
Robert Plant takes a back seat in this one, in deference to Alison Krauss’s incredible voice.
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss performing ‘Trouble with My Lover’ live from Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios.
Lyrics:
Sometimes I get lonesome
Sometimes I get a little blue
He’s got me walking around in circles
And I don’t know what to do
What good is love
You can’t have it when you want it
What good is love if you
If you can’t own it
Love can be so good
And love can be so cruel
Love can make you happy
Love can make you blow your cool
But when he puts his arms around me
Way in the middle of the dark
You know he fills me up with a kind of delight
Ooh the mans all right
(Trouble with my lover)
I’m in a world of trouble
(Trouble with my lover)
I’m in a world of trouble
I feel so helpless
I can’t help myself
I don’t want to see him, oh no
With nobody else
In the restless hours
I sit home alone
I wish I could meet him oh
This man I love
But when he puts his arms around me
Way in the middle of the dark
You know he fills me up with a kind of delight
Ooh the mans all right
(Trouble with my lover)
I’m in trouble
(Trouble with my lover)
I’m in a world of trouble
(Trouble with my lover)
Mmm
(Trouble with my lover)
I’m in a world of trouble
