 

Some More News Has Some Simple, Obvious Solutions to Glaring Problems [VIDEO]

Hi. Here’s an episode about some easy(ish) solutions to America’s problems.

Chapters:
0:00 - Introduction
3:08 - America Can Do Without The Penny
13:29 - We Can Prevent Forest Fires With More Fire
20:40 - Reduce Income Inequality By Giving Every Baby A Trust Fund
31:00 - More Public Transportation

