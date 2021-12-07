Some More News Has Some Simple, Obvious Solutions to Glaring Problems [VIDEO]
Hi. Here’s an episode about some easy(ish) solutions to America’s problems.
Chapters:
0:00 - Introduction
3:08 - America Can Do Without The Penny
13:29 - We Can Prevent Forest Fires With More Fire
20:40 - Reduce Income Inequality By Giving Every Baby A Trust Fund
31:00 - More Public Transportation