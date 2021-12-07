 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Doooooole!

136
Politics • Views: 1,409

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Doooooole! — [Explicit Language] Buzz is back! Bob Dole, a Nun, and Buzz Burbank walk into a bar. Marjorie Taylor Greene seems to think cancer is contagious like COVID. Trump came into contact with 500 people after testing positive. Mark Meadows is refusing to testify. Trump feels betrayed by Meadows’s book. Trump confessed to obstructing justice by firing Jim Comey. Nunes is quitting Congress. The latest from Trump’s media company. Joe Biden is the jobs president. 60,000 hospitalized in the current Delta wave. With Christmas music by Seth Adam and Rebekkah Dreskin, and more!

