 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Weirdest Weirdos

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

The Weirdest Weirdos — [Explicit Content] TRex is back! Kimberley Johnson sits in for Jody. The Trump crucifix ornament. The Mark Meadows PowerPoint detailing the White House strategy for January 6. A progress report from Liz Cheney. Public hearings and pleading the Fifth. Letitia James will depose Trump in January. Joe Biden is the Jobs President. Democrats Deliver. Mitch McConnell links Biden to the economy. Jim Cramer says the economy is booming. Turtles and Crocs. Josh Duggar guilty of possessing child porn. Tucker says COVID feminizes people. With Christmas music by Bob Malone and The Farleys, and more!

Mehmet Oz's Campaign for the Pa. Senate Race Is Rock Bottom for a GOP Running on Empty | Will Bunch I'm just grabbing this article from Will Bunch of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Spot on as usual. And yes it kills me to be surrounded by people who are going to vote Republican even if they believed them to be fascist ...
nines09
10 hours, 2 minutes ago
Views: 100 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Jon Batiste - What a Wonderful World Music video by Jon Batiste performing What A Wonderful World.
Thanos
2 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 200 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
George Ezra - Come on Home for Christmas (Amazon Original - Official Video) George Ezra - Come On Home For Christmas (Amazon Original - Official Video)
Thanos
2 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 260 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Top Three Images of the Past Year At least, I think so right now... ;) Ask me tomorrow for probably 7 others. Thanks for looking!
William Lewis
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 548 • Comments: 4 • Rating: 7
Tweets: 1 •