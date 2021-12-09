A Truly Creepy Short Horror Film: “PARE”
After a woman finds a blood stained jacket on a secluded road in the woods, she is haunted by a mysterious presence in a winter not-so-wonderland.
“PARE” by Lauren Sick
Produced by Josh Ruben (‘Werewolves Within’, ‘Scare Me’), shot by Brendan Banks (‘Scare Me’), edited by Brett W. Bachman (‘Pig’, ‘Mandy’, ‘Color Out of Space’, ‘The Vigil’), and starring Dana Drori (‘Freaky’, ‘Tentacles’)
“PARE” Credits:
Writer / Director / Producer: Lauren Sick
Producer: Cassidy Ellis
Producer: Josh Ruben
Executive Producer: Evan Brown
Cinematographer: Brendan Banks
Production Designer: Lauren Crawford
1st AD: Lenny Payan
Editor: Brett W. Bachman
Composer: Robert Allaire
Colorist: Carlos Flores
Gaffer: Dave McCabe
Audio Mixer: Jeff Gaumer
Sound Designer: Owen Granich-Young
Costume Designer: Amit Gajwani