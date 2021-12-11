Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: “Can’t Let Go” (Live From Sound Emporium Studios)

YouTube

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss performing ‘Can’t Let Go’ live from Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios.

Listen to ‘Raise The Roof’ now plantkrauss.lnk.to

Exclusive to YouTube.

Follow Robert Plant & Alison Krauss:

Website: plantkrauss.com

Facebook: facebook.com…

Instagram: instagram.com

Twitter: @plantkrauss

Listen to ‘Raise the Roof’ on YouTube Music plantkrauss.lnk.to

Lyrics:

Told you, baby, one more time

Don’t make me sit all alone and cry

Well, it’s over, I know it but I can’t let go

I’m like a fish out of water, a cat in a tree

You don’t even want to talk to me

Well, it’s over, I know it but I can’t let go

He won’t take me back when I come around

Says he’s sorry then he pulls me out

I got a big chain around my neck

And I’m broken down like a train wreck

Well, it’s over, I know it but I can’t let go

See I got a candle and it burns so bright

In my window every night

Well, it’s over, I know it but I can’t let go

You don’t like to see me standing around

Feel like I been shot and didn’t fall down

Well, it’s over, I know it but I can’t let go

He won’t take me back when I come around

Says he’s sorry then he pulls me out

I got a big chain around my neck

And I’m broken down like a train wreck

Well, it’s over, I know it but I can’t let go

Turn off the trouble like you turn off a light

Went off and left me, it just ain’t right

Well, it’s over I know it but I can’t let go

Around every corner, something I see

Brings me right back how it used to be

Well, it’s over, I know it but I can’t let go

He won’t take me back when I come around

Says he’s sorry then he pulls me out

I got a big chain around my neck

And I’m broken down like a train wreck

Well, it’s over, I know it but I can’t let go

He won’t take me back when I come around

Says he’s sorry then he pulls me out

I got a big chain around my neck

And I’m broken down like a train wreck

Well, it’s over, I know it but I can’t let go

It’s over, I know it but I can’t let go

It’s over, I know it but I can’t let go

It’s over, I know it but I can’t let go

#CantLetGo #RobertPlant #AlisonKrauss #Live #SoundEmporiumStudios