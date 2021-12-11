Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: “Can’t Let Go” (Live From Sound Emporium Studios)
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss performing ‘Can’t Let Go’ live from Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios.
Lyrics:
Told you, baby, one more time
Don’t make me sit all alone and cry
Well, it’s over, I know it but I can’t let go
I’m like a fish out of water, a cat in a tree
You don’t even want to talk to me
Well, it’s over, I know it but I can’t let go
He won’t take me back when I come around
Says he’s sorry then he pulls me out
I got a big chain around my neck
And I’m broken down like a train wreck
Well, it’s over, I know it but I can’t let go
See I got a candle and it burns so bright
In my window every night
Well, it’s over, I know it but I can’t let go
You don’t like to see me standing around
Feel like I been shot and didn’t fall down
Well, it’s over, I know it but I can’t let go
He won’t take me back when I come around
Says he’s sorry then he pulls me out
I got a big chain around my neck
And I’m broken down like a train wreck
Well, it’s over, I know it but I can’t let go
Turn off the trouble like you turn off a light
Went off and left me, it just ain’t right
Well, it’s over I know it but I can’t let go
Around every corner, something I see
Brings me right back how it used to be
Well, it’s over, I know it but I can’t let go
He won’t take me back when I come around
Says he’s sorry then he pulls me out
I got a big chain around my neck
And I’m broken down like a train wreck
Well, it’s over, I know it but I can’t let go
He won’t take me back when I come around
Says he’s sorry then he pulls me out
I got a big chain around my neck
And I’m broken down like a train wreck
Well, it’s over, I know it but I can’t let go
It’s over, I know it but I can’t let go
It’s over, I know it but I can’t let go
It’s over, I know it but I can’t let go
