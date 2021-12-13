Seth Meyers: Bombshell PowerPoint Lays Out Shocking Plan for Trump’s Coup Attempt
Seth takes a closer look at shocking new details in the investigation of the January 6 insurrection that make it clear Trump and his gang were trying to stage a coup.
I was just making a similar point.
That thing we all thought was happening? It was really happening. The Trump crime family had a plan to install him as the Supreme Leader of the US. https://t.co/v2I6k8HQIR
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) December 14, 2021
Others have made this point before me, but it’s absolutely unconscionable that a story this terrifyingly important isn’t on every front page for the foreseeable future.
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) December 14, 2021