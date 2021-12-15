Next-Level Funk: Mark Lettieri Group, “Magnetar” (Feat. Shaun Martin)
You can tell by their intense expressions that this is some truly deep-ass funk. To achieve this funkiness level you need to concentrate.
Live cut of “Magnetar” from the GRAMMY-nominated studio album “Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2.” Filmed and recorded at Furndware Studios, Dallas, TX on Dec. 7, 2021
Digital music here: orcd.co
Physical music here: marklettieri.com
Tabs/notation of this song (and the whole album) here: marklettieri.com
“Magnetar” written and produced by Mark Lettieri.
Mark Lettieri: baritone guitar
Jason “JT” Thomas: drums
Wes Stephenson: bass
Daniel Porter: keys
Shaun Martin: keys and vocoder
Patrick Craine: director and camera
Kevin Arellano: camera
Will Flato: recording engineer
Joey Lomas: mix engineer
© 2021 Courtesy of Delta Music Media Gmbh, GroundUP Music, and The Orchard
Mark Lettieri JamPlay Masterclass: bit.ly
Mark Lettieri Soundslice Transcriptions: soundslice.com
More Mark Lettieri music and other stuff: marklettieri.com