Next-Level Funk: Mark Lettieri Group, “Magnetar” (Feat. Shaun Martin)

You can tell by their intense expressions that this is some truly deep-ass funk. To achieve this funkiness level you need to concentrate.

Live cut of “Magnetar” from the GRAMMY-nominated studio album “Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2.” Filmed and recorded at Furndware Studios, Dallas, TX on Dec. 7, 2021

Digital music here: orcd.co

Physical music here: marklettieri.com

Tabs/notation of this song (and the whole album) here: marklettieri.com

“Magnetar” written and produced by Mark Lettieri.

Mark Lettieri: baritone guitar

Jason “JT” Thomas: drums

Wes Stephenson: bass

Daniel Porter: keys

Shaun Martin: keys and vocoder

Patrick Craine: director and camera

Kevin Arellano: camera

Will Flato: recording engineer

Joey Lomas: mix engineer

© 2021 Courtesy of Delta Music Media Gmbh, GroundUP Music, and The Orchard

Mark Lettieri JamPlay Masterclass: bit.ly

Mark Lettieri Soundslice Transcriptions: soundslice.com

More Mark Lettieri music and other stuff: marklettieri.com