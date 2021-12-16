Colbert Gets Mad: As Wrong as It Gets - Republicans Don’t Want You to Know What Happened on Jan. 6th
Politics • Views: 2,543
Stephen’s sarcasm is especially cutting today; there are still jokes here, but he seems genuinely angry at the Republican Party. As well he should be. As we all should be.
Rep. Jim Jordan and the rest of the Republican Caucus are accessories to the Jan. 6th coup attempt, and they are doing everything they can to prevent Congress and the public from hearing about what happened that day and who was behind it. #Colbert #Comedy #Monologue