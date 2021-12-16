The Bob Cesca Podcast: Doughy Pantload
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Doughy Pantload — [Explicit Content] Our last regular show of 2021! Jody’s dentist. David’s porn. And our weird holiday tradition continues with the Money Man, that’s right Eddie Money. The House votes to recommend contempt charges against Mark Meadows. Jonah Goldberg, formerly known as “Doughy Pantload,” reveals the Fox News duplicity about Trump. Build Back Better is being shelved in lieu of voting rights legislation. Republicans who criticized the American Rescue Plan are happy to accept the money. Biden and the push-polls about his age. COVID and Omicron. 1/6 committee requests phone records from the Rodeo Clown Caucus. With Christmas music by David Ferguson and Bob Malone, and more!